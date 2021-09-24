Arlene Dancy BareSeptember 5, 1937 - September 22, 2021Arlene Dancy Bare, 84, of Kannapolis, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021, at her home.Born Sept. 5, 1937, in Rowan County, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Annie Luella Ashby Dancy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Iron Junior Bare; a grandson, Kevin Bare; and a sister, Geneva Snider.Earlier in life, Arlene had retired from Cannon Mills. She was currently employed at Animal House Pet Boarding in Salisbury and also enjoyed selling Scentsy. She enjoyed reading and gardening, but most of all, she relished spending time with her much loved family. Arlene was a people person who never met a stranger and was a faithful member of Concord Lake Baptist Church. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother sister and friend of many, Mrs. Bare will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.Family members left with cherished memoires include her children, Kenneth Bare (Elaine), Joseph Bare (Bria), Teresa Miller, Kathy Summer (Douglas), Tina Deal (Terry) and Lori Harwell (Jeff); 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her brothers, Richard and Tony Barnhardt; sisters, Joyce Dishman, Luann Dodd and Tammy Linton; nieces, nephews; and extended family members.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate Arlene's life will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, conducted by Pastor Ralph Hager. Mrs. Bare will be laid to rest with her husband at Carolina Memorial Park, following the services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Lake Baptist Church, 2543 Centergrove Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Whitley's Funeral Home