Arnold Eugene "Butch" Simpson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Concord High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Arnold Eugene "Butch" Simpson

June 25, 1947 - September 20, 2021

Arnold Eugene "Butch" Simpson, 74, of Concord, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Butch was born June 25, 1947, in Cabarrus County, to the late Arnold E. "Mutt" Simpson and Fadene Brown Simpson. Butch was a faithful servant of Christ, where he was an active member at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church in Concord. He served on the Deacon board, counting and offering team, as well as a dedicated funeral servitor.

He loved selling NASCAR memorabilia, watching NASCAR racing, watching sports teams play, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, loving father, supportive grandfather, and a special friend to many.

Butch graduated from Concord High School and attended Alverson Draughon Business College. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, where he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. Upon returning from serving the Air Force, he attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College to study computer science. Butch worked for many years with IBM and Lockheed Martin in the data processing center and retired while working for Fifth Third Bank's mail room as a courier. Butch was married to the late Betty Simpson for 42 years.

He is survived by his sister, Vicki Jordan and husband, Richard Jordan of Concord; daughter, Tiffany S. Carter and husband, Richard L. Carter of Edwards, Calif.; son, Brian E. Simpson and wife, Brandi L. Simpson of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Ebbee Kaleeigh Carter and Ashton Michael Simpson.

The family will have a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., at Broadus Church Tuesday, Sept. 28, with a church service at 2 p.m., and a graveside service following the church service at Carolina Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Atrium Health Cabarrus for their love, care, and compassion towards Butch and the family in his need for care. The family would also like to thank everyone for their continuous prayers during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Broadus Church, 59 Green St. SW, Concord, NC 28027.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Broadus Memorial Baptist Church
59 Green Street SW, CONCORD, NC
Sep
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Broadus Memorial Baptist Church
59 Green Street SW, CONCORD, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I miss him so very much! I still look for him in his spot at church. Praying for y'all.
Tonya
November 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I never met Butch, but have dealt with him on many occasions buy and selling NASCAR Postcards. I will miss him dearly. RIP "Butch" Mike
Michael W Carmeci SR
Other
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results