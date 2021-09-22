Arnold Eugene "Butch" SimpsonJune 25, 1947 - September 20, 2021Arnold Eugene "Butch" Simpson, 74, of Concord, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Butch was born June 25, 1947, in Cabarrus County, to the late Arnold E. "Mutt" Simpson and Fadene Brown Simpson. Butch was a faithful servant of Christ, where he was an active member at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church in Concord. He served on the Deacon board, counting and offering team, as well as a dedicated funeral servitor.He loved selling NASCAR memorabilia, watching NASCAR racing, watching sports teams play, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, loving father, supportive grandfather, and a special friend to many.Butch graduated from Concord High School and attended Alverson Draughon Business College. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, where he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. Upon returning from serving the Air Force, he attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College to study computer science. Butch worked for many years with IBM and Lockheed Martin in the data processing center and retired while working for Fifth Third Bank's mail room as a courier. Butch was married to the late Betty Simpson for 42 years.He is survived by his sister, Vicki Jordan and husband, Richard Jordan of Concord; daughter, Tiffany S. Carter and husband, Richard L. Carter of Edwards, Calif.; son, Brian E. Simpson and wife, Brandi L. Simpson of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Ebbee Kaleeigh Carter and Ashton Michael Simpson.The family will have a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., at Broadus Church Tuesday, Sept. 28, with a church service at 2 p.m., and a graveside service following the church service at Carolina Memorial Park.The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Atrium Health Cabarrus for their love, care, and compassion towards Butch and the family in his need for care. The family would also like to thank everyone for their continuous prayers during this difficult time.Memorials may be made to Broadus Church, 59 Green St. SW, Concord, NC 28027.Wilkinson Funeral Home