Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur "Buck" Van Helms Jr.
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Bright Light Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Arthur "Buck" Van Helms Jr.

August 11, 1940 - April 17, 2022

Arthur "Buck" Van Helms Jr., 81, of Concord, passed away at his home Sunday, April 17, 2022.

He was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Cabarrus County, to the late Arthur Van Helms and Annie Mae Helms. Arthur was also preceded in death by daughter, Donna Sheryl Helms; sister, Annie Lee Barbee; and brothers, Amos Lee Helms and Slick Helms.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Sybil Haywood Helms; two daughters, Annette Helms (Herby), Pam Whitley (Curtis) both of Concord; three grandchildren, J.C "Monk" Whitley (Cortney) of Peachland, N.C., Aaron Helms of Concord, and Shane Whitley (Daniel) of Pageland, S.C.; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Whitley, Addilyn Whitley, Whitley Hayes and Kolton Hayes. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Joyce Lambert of Concord; one brother, Joel Van "J.V." Helms of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.

He always enjoyed taking his children on vacation for July 4th, while they were growing up. He was an avid fisherman and loved camping with family and friends. He worked for Cannon Mills for 35 years. He was a member of Bright Light Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., today, Friday, April 22, at Bright Light Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Dr. Ronnie Simpson. Burial will follow at the West Concord Cemetery, 331 Union Cemetery Rd. SW in Concord.

We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Christy, Dr. Kruse and Dr. Charles W. Rhodes for the special care you all have shown him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heart and Lung Association.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Bright Light Baptist Church
NC
Apr
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bright Light Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.