Arthur "Buck" Van Helms Jr.
August 11, 1940 - April 17, 2022
Arthur "Buck" Van Helms Jr., 81, of Concord, passed away at his home Sunday, April 17, 2022.
He was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Cabarrus County, to the late Arthur Van Helms and Annie Mae Helms. Arthur was also preceded in death by daughter, Donna Sheryl Helms; sister, Annie Lee Barbee; and brothers, Amos Lee Helms and Slick Helms.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Sybil Haywood Helms; two daughters, Annette Helms (Herby), Pam Whitley (Curtis) both of Concord; three grandchildren, J.C "Monk" Whitley (Cortney) of Peachland, N.C., Aaron Helms of Concord, and Shane Whitley (Daniel) of Pageland, S.C.; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Whitley, Addilyn Whitley, Whitley Hayes and Kolton Hayes. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Joyce Lambert of Concord; one brother, Joel Van "J.V." Helms of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.
He always enjoyed taking his children on vacation for July 4th, while they were growing up. He was an avid fisherman and loved camping with family and friends. He worked for Cannon Mills for 35 years. He was a member of Bright Light Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., today, Friday, April 22, at Bright Light Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Dr. Ronnie Simpson. Burial will follow at the West Concord Cemetery, 331 Union Cemetery Rd. SW in Concord.
We would like to sincerely thank Dr. Christy, Dr. Kruse and Dr. Charles W. Rhodes for the special care you all have shown him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heart and Lung Association
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 22, 2022.