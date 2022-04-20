Menu
Aubrey Lee Brakefield

April 20, 1939 - April 15, 2022

Aubrey Lee Brakefield, 82, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away at home Friday, April 15, 2022, after a decline in health from multiple myeloma and Parkinson's disease.

Aubrey was born April 20, 1939, to the late George Aubrey Brakefield and Rosalee Wilson Brakefield of Kannapolis. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Lewis Mars of Kannapolis.

He is survived by his wife, Donna P. Brakefield of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Kelly Brakefield Moore (Robert); granddaughter, Madelyn Aubrey Moore of Delaware, Ohio; and his nephew, Gerald Lee Mars (wife, Gretchen, and children, Megan and Baylor) of San Clemente, Calif.

He was a proud graduate of A.L. Brown High School and Western Carolina College. His career of 32 years consisted of helping others. He began as a high school history teacher, followed by 30 years as a probation-parole officer in Cabarrus County. Aubrey had that "special something" that allowed him to never meet a stranger. He wore his heart on his sleeve and made everyone around him feel loved and welcomed. Many found they could come to him for advice and guidance which was given without judgement. He loved his Tar Heels, his hamburgers, and lunch with the guys. He was a devoted husband of almost 60 years, and supportive and loving dad and grandad. He will be missed.

The family will have a private service. Friends and family will gather for a celebration of life Friday, May 15, at 2 p.m., at Fat Harold's Beach Club.

Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice, 2050 Corporate Centre Dr. Ste. 220, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7428.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.leefhandcrematory.com for the Brakefield family.

Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is serving the family.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 20, 2022.
