Aubrey Wilson Widenhouse Jr.September 11, 1933 - September 18, 2021Mr. Aubrey Wilson Widenhouse Jr., 88, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his family.Visitation will be held at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at Carolina Memorial Park with friends and family. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Wes Judy."A.W." was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Concord, to the late Elsie Cox Widenhouse and Aubrey Wilson Widenhouse Sr. He was educated in Concord City Schools and then attended Clemson University and Catawba College. A.W. spent two years in the U.S. Army serving in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Frankfurt, Germany. He returned home to join his father in the family business, Widenhouse Motors, Inc until his retirement in 1988. His retirement was short lived when he opened AW Widenhouse Motors, Inc. which is still in business today and run by his son, Brent Widenhouse. A.W. was better known as "Chief" to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His greatest enjoyment was "wheeling and dealing" in the car business and enjoyed spending time with his family at their summer home at Lake Norman.A.W. was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Bryant Widenhouse.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Hughes Widenhouse; children, Aubie Widenhouse Cook (Steve Purser), Brent Martin Widenhouse (Cindy); brother, Keith Cox Widenhouse; grandchildren, Amanda Cook Sorrow (Eric), Elizabeth Cook Peters (Ben), Laura Hughes Cook, Courtney Widenhouse Ryczek (Gregory) and Parker Brent Widenhouse; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Connor Sorrow, Luke and Emma Aubrey Peters, Graham Ryczek; and nephew, Chris Widenhouse (Amber).Memorials may be made to Coltrane LIFE Center, 321 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, NC 28025; Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union St. N., Concord, NC 28025; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home