Barbara Faggart
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Barbara Faggart

Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth Faggart passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home in Kannapolis. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Tom Cabaniss will officiate. A private burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The service will be streamed live at www.ladysfuneralhome.com/live. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Mrs. Faggart was born July 19, 1940, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late James Alfonso Wright and Nellie Marks Wright. A lifelong resident of Kannapolis, she was first employed by Black's Drug Store and went on to make a career in the financial industry, retiring from Barclays American.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Faggart; and sister, Shirley Ann Bowers.

Mrs. Faggart is survived by her son, Jimmy Wyatt and wife, Sherry; two grandchildren, Holly Hibbitt (Logan) and Dustin Wyatt (Robyn); three great-grandchildren, Carson and Riley Wyatt and Dallas Hibbitt. She is also survived by her extended family, including her two nephews, Robert Bowers and David Bowers (Pam); and three nieces, Kathy Hancock, Gwen Helms and Marie Hancock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Service
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N, Kannapolis, NC
Jun
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home Chapel
268 N, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy, I worked with your Mom at Barclays. She and I became good friends and shared many things. My sincere sympathy for you and your family.
Barbara B. Ledford
August 3, 2021
She was a wonderful lady and will be greatly missed.
Carrie Robinson
Work
June 26, 2021
Jimmy and family - deepest sympathy on the loss of your sweet Mother. I had met Barbara at Brookdale when my Mom was living there. Barbara always came to visit Harold - dressed to the 9's...with a big smile on her face. Loved to watch them dance together during music events. She was such a good person - a really sweet lady ... she will be missed. Prayers for comfort and peace, may GOD bless you & your family. Debbie & Bill Owen
Debra Owen
Friend
June 25, 2021
Rest in Peace!!!
Celeste Boyd
Work
June 25, 2021
