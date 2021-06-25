Barbara Faggart
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth Faggart passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home in Kannapolis. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Tom Cabaniss will officiate. A private burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The service will be streamed live at www.ladysfuneralhome.com/live
. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Mrs. Faggart was born July 19, 1940, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late James Alfonso Wright and Nellie Marks Wright. A lifelong resident of Kannapolis, she was first employed by Black's Drug Store and went on to make a career in the financial industry, retiring from Barclays American.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Faggart; and sister, Shirley Ann Bowers.
Mrs. Faggart is survived by her son, Jimmy Wyatt and wife, Sherry; two grandchildren, Holly Hibbitt (Logan) and Dustin Wyatt (Robyn); three great-grandchildren, Carson and Riley Wyatt and Dallas Hibbitt. She is also survived by her extended family, including her two nephews, Robert Bowers and David Bowers (Pam); and three nieces, Kathy Hancock, Gwen Helms and Marie Hancock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.