Jimmy and family - deepest sympathy on the loss of your sweet Mother. I had met Barbara at Brookdale when my Mom was living there. Barbara always came to visit Harold - dressed to the 9's...with a big smile on her face. Loved to watch them dance together during music events. She was such a good person - a really sweet lady ... she will be missed. Prayers for comfort and peace, may GOD bless you & your family. Debbie & Bill Owen

Debra Owen Friend June 25, 2021