Barbara Ann Stutts Freeze
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of the Carolinas - Raleigh
2205 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC
Barbara Ann Stutts Freeze

October 10, 1936 - September 24, 2021

Barbara Ann Stutts Freeze was born Oct. 10, 1936, and passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Johnny Freeze and friend, Ann Robertson; daughter, Lori Constantino and son-in-law, Mike Constantino. She is also survived by longtime friend, Jessica Smith and Springmoor resident, Harry Holladay.

Barbara was preceded by her loving husband of 61 years, Curtis Freeze; and by her parents, J.D. and Mae Stutts.

Barbara was a remarkable woman who accomplished much in life after growing up on a dairy farm with few material possessions. Barbara worked hard from an early age as she picked cotton and milked cows before and after school.

She and Curtis married in 1957. Barbara entered college and graduated with honors from UNCC with a Bachelors of Arts degree in History in 1973. She obtained her Masters of Human Development and Learning from UNCC in 1982, and was a beloved third grade teacher at the former Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Kannapolis, for 27 years. Barbara loved teaching! In addition to working at Woodrow Wilson, she taught 4-year olds at Trinity United Methodist Church for many years.

During the time Barbara and Curtis lived in Kannapolis, she was involved with many areas of Trinity UMC - circle member, choir member, Sunday school teacher, President of United Methodist Women and active with other church committees. Barbara was also involved with Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers' Sorority, the CROP Walk and served on the Library Board. She and Curtis enjoyed exercising at the Kannapolis Y and walking in Baker's Creek Park. Barbara and Curtis were lifelong NC State fans, attending many football and basketball games over the years. Barbara made many delicious tailgate meals consisting of fried chicken, potato salad, pimento cheese and red velvet cake to name a few favorites.

Barbara loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and always welcomed her adult children into her home. She loved celebrating holidays in Kannapolis and at Springmoor after, she and Curtis moved there in 2014. Her home was filled with Christmas decorations and lots of delicious cookies that she baked every year to share with family and friends. Her life was grounded in her faith as evidenced by her involvement at Trinity UMC, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church and especially with how she lived her life after her Stage IV cancer diagnosis in January, 2021.

Barbara was a masterful shopper as well, using coupons and searching for deals at many stores over the years. She enjoyed lots of shopping trips with family and friends as evidenced by her outfits that were always put together - from top to bottom with jewelry, makeup and shoes coordinated with her clothes!

In 2020, at the age of 83, Barbara was determined to get an I-phone so she could keep track of her steps! She wasn't afraid to try new things and embraced learning new technology and a new phone. She enjoyed participating in exercise and art classes at Springmoor in the years after Curtis passed away.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wells Edmundson, clinic staff and Stewart Health Center staff for their kind, compassionate care of Barbara especially during the last nine months since her cancer diagnosis.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Rd., in Raleigh, Friday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required during the celebration.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 416 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083; HBUMC, 2209 Fairview Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608; or Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615.

Cremation Society of the Carolinas

www.cremationsocietyNC.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 29, 2021.
The love you and Mike showed your Mom is inspiring. We wish you peace in her passing.
Bill & Nancy Geist
Friend
September 30, 2021
Barbara has always been a loving person. She loved us Constantino boys unconditionally over all these years. I was about 14 or 15 when my bother Mike married Barbara and Curtis´s daughter Lori. So I have been part of the family for many years. Barbara will be missed terribly and the world has lost a fine person. God has called her home and now she is with the love of her life Curtis. One day we will all be together again so this is not goodby , but see you later. Love You Barbara
David Constantino
Family
September 30, 2021
Johnny and Lori, we were so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Your mom and dad were a special couple and you have our deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you both.
Les and Gail Puntch
Friend
September 30, 2021
Dear sweet Mrs. Freeze. She will be missed. While working at Hallmark she was our favorite customer. We had a chair ready for Mr. Freeze so she could spend time enjoying her hunt for a deal. She was like family. I was also lucky to see her at the Bistro in Springmoor when I was visiting my aunt. Peace to you all.
Eileen White
September 30, 2021
We're so sorry for your loss. The obituary was wonderfully written and is a tribute to a glorious and inspiring life.
Bob & Cindy Glass
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Barbara's passing. We were neighbors when she and Curtis lived on Debbie St. Precious memories of this couple. So sorry for your loss.
Paula Dendy Altomare
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results