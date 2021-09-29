Barbara Ann Stutts FreezeOctober 10, 1936 - September 24, 2021Barbara Ann Stutts Freeze was born Oct. 10, 1936, and passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.She is survived by her son, Johnny Freeze and friend, Ann Robertson; daughter, Lori Constantino and son-in-law, Mike Constantino. She is also survived by longtime friend, Jessica Smith and Springmoor resident, Harry Holladay.Barbara was preceded by her loving husband of 61 years, Curtis Freeze; and by her parents, J.D. and Mae Stutts.Barbara was a remarkable woman who accomplished much in life after growing up on a dairy farm with few material possessions. Barbara worked hard from an early age as she picked cotton and milked cows before and after school.She and Curtis married in 1957. Barbara entered college and graduated with honors from UNCC with a Bachelors of Arts degree in History in 1973. She obtained her Masters of Human Development and Learning from UNCC in 1982, and was a beloved third grade teacher at the former Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Kannapolis, for 27 years. Barbara loved teaching! In addition to working at Woodrow Wilson, she taught 4-year olds at Trinity United Methodist Church for many years.During the time Barbara and Curtis lived in Kannapolis, she was involved with many areas of Trinity UMC - circle member, choir member, Sunday school teacher, President of United Methodist Women and active with other church committees. Barbara was also involved with Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers' Sorority, the CROP Walk and served on the Library Board. She and Curtis enjoyed exercising at the Kannapolis Y and walking in Baker's Creek Park. Barbara and Curtis were lifelong NC State fans, attending many football and basketball games over the years. Barbara made many delicious tailgate meals consisting of fried chicken, potato salad, pimento cheese and red velvet cake to name a few favorites.Barbara loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and always welcomed her adult children into her home. She loved celebrating holidays in Kannapolis and at Springmoor after, she and Curtis moved there in 2014. Her home was filled with Christmas decorations and lots of delicious cookies that she baked every year to share with family and friends. Her life was grounded in her faith as evidenced by her involvement at Trinity UMC, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church and especially with how she lived her life after her Stage IV cancer diagnosis in January, 2021.Barbara was a masterful shopper as well, using coupons and searching for deals at many stores over the years. She enjoyed lots of shopping trips with family and friends as evidenced by her outfits that were always put together - from top to bottom with jewelry, makeup and shoes coordinated with her clothes!In 2020, at the age of 83, Barbara was determined to get an I-phone so she could keep track of her steps! She wasn't afraid to try new things and embraced learning new technology and a new phone. She enjoyed participating in exercise and art classes at Springmoor in the years after Curtis passed away.The family would like to thank Dr. Wells Edmundson, clinic staff and Stewart Health Center staff for their kind, compassionate care of Barbara especially during the last nine months since her cancer diagnosis.A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Rd., in Raleigh, Friday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required during the celebration.Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 416 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083; HBUMC, 2209 Fairview Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608; or Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615.Cremation Society of the Carolinas