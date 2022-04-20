Barbara Phillips Hooper



March 6, 1942 - April 15, 2022



Barbara Phillips Hooper, 80, of Pensacola, Fla., loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, after battling a long illness with multiple myeloma.



Barbara was born in Cabarrus County, March 6, 1942, to the late Minnie Lenora (Bundy) and Newton A. Phillips. She graduated in 1960 from Cobarrus Memorial School of Nursing, and worked as an Intensive Care nurse at North Carolina Baptist Hospital of Wake Forest University and at the Neonatal Intensive Care at Wayne County General Hospital in Elouise, Mich.



On Aug. 27, 1966, she married W. Richard Hooper, MD. In July 1973, she and her husband moved to Pensacola, at which time Dr. Hooper joined the Medical Center Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon. Barbara was active in the Episcopal Church Women of Christ Church Parish and the Episcopal Day School. She volunteered at United Ministries, and was a member of the Lazy Daisy Garden Club.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, the Rev. Joney Lee Phillips, Captain Bobbie Franklin Bundy; and three sisters, Hazel Phillips Evans, Margie Phillips Sherrill and Ethel Mae Phillips.



She is survived by her husband, W. Richard Hooper, MD; son, William R. Hooper Jr. of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; daughter, Charlotte Hooper Ceier, of Purcellville, Va.; and brother, Lewis A. Phillips of Oak Ridge, Tenn.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, at Christ Episcopal Church, with Fr. Walt Kindergan and the Rev. Dan Baughman officiating. A reception at the church will follow services.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vitas Hospice, Medi Home Health Agency, Home Instead and Pam Yelton, who was Barbara's care giver, Dr. David Sheppard, Medical Center Clinic, the Rev. Walter Kindergan, the Rev. Dan Baughman and her best friend, Ms. Cathy Isaacs of Greensboro.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessings International: for Ukrainian Emergency Medications, Attn: Barry Ewy, Executive Director, 1650 Indian Wood Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74012 or to Vitas Health Care, 1230 Creighton Rd., Pensacola, FL 32504.



Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel



2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 20, 2022.