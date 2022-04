Miss your voice, miss your smile Everything about you, worth a while Always wondering where you are I hope you're with us, near or far Many questions unanswered I guess we'll never know But now you belong to heaven It's empty without your smile The truth brings us to tears All the love you gave us all these years Always seeing you at night When I turn off the light And the world's asleep In my heart you'll always stay We'll never forget you You'll never fade away I'll always remember All the times we shared togehter Remember your laughter Forever and ever But now you belong to heaven It's empty without your smile The truth brings us to tears All the love you gave us all these years And I wonder what would be the first I'd say If I meet you again one day And I'm hoping you'll remember my name If I see you again But now you belong to heaven It's empty without your smile The truth brings us to tears All the love you gave us all these years But now you belong to heaven It's empty without your smile The truth brings us to tears All the love you gave us all these years All the love you gave us all these years

hunter hartley Family March 14, 2022