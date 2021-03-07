Barbara Ruth Akins Miller



April 7, 1942 - March 5, 2021



Barbara Ruth Akins Miller, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, left this world Friday, March 5, 2021 at 78, after years of declining health. A private graveside service will be held as she is laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, reunited at last.



Mrs. Miller was born April 7, 1942, in the small town of Eastwood. She was the daughter of the late Esther Moore Akins and Van James Akins Jr. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Edward "Ed" Miller.



As a young woman, Barbara could be found on the football field as a varsity cheerleader for Odell High School or spending time as a pianist for her church. She met her high school sweetheart, Eddie, and they were married July 24, 1960. They moved to Blytheville, Ark., where he was stationed for the U.S Air Force. It was there that they decided to start their family. The Air Force took them from Arkansas to Texas, and finally Colorado before moving back to Concord, where they called home. She devoted over 20 years to the customer service industry working at Phil's Shoes in Carolina Mall (later becoming Rack Room Shoes) until she was forced to retire for health reasons. She then enjoyed helping her husband buy and sell antiques. Her dry sense of humor would give you a run for your money, and she could often be found deeply enthralled in her favorite novel or biography, or watching her favorite soap operas. She had an artist's soul, and although she would never admit her own talent it was evident in the words she wrote and images she put on paper.



She is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Miller Van Der Meid and devoted son-in-law, Darren Van Der Meid, of Midland; son, Jamie Miller (Kristin) of Concord; sister, Gaye Frady (Gene) of Concord; nephew, Larry Frady II (Wendy) of Bury St. Edmunds, U.K.; and grandchildren, Brittany Van Der Meid Quick (Jarret), Nathaniel Miller, Joshua Miller, and Sarah Miller, all of Concord.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Barbara's memory be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081, Attn: Mr. Richard Lahmn.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.