Barbara Ruth Akins Miller, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, left this world Friday, March 5, 2021 at 78, after years of declining health. A private graveside service will be held as she is laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, reunited at last.
Mrs. Miller was born April 7, 1942, in the small town of Eastwood. She was the daughter of the late Esther Moore Akins and Van James Akins Jr. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Edward "Ed" Miller.
As a young woman, Barbara could be found on the football field as a varsity cheerleader for Odell High School or spending time as a pianist for her church. She met her high school sweetheart, Eddie, and they were married July 24, 1960. They moved to Blytheville, Ark., where he was stationed for the U.S Air Force. It was there that they decided to start their family. The Air Force took them from Arkansas to Texas, and finally Colorado before moving back to Concord, where they called home. She devoted over 20 years to the customer service industry working at Phil's Shoes in Carolina Mall (later becoming Rack Room Shoes) until she was forced to retire for health reasons. She then enjoyed helping her husband buy and sell antiques. Her dry sense of humor would give you a run for your money, and she could often be found deeply enthralled in her favorite novel or biography, or watching her favorite soap operas. She had an artist's soul, and although she would never admit her own talent it was evident in the words she wrote and images she put on paper.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Miller Van Der Meid and devoted son-in-law, Darren Van Der Meid, of Midland; son, Jamie Miller (Kristin) of Concord; sister, Gaye Frady (Gene) of Concord; nephew, Larry Frady II (Wendy) of Bury St. Edmunds, U.K.; and grandchildren, Brittany Van Der Meid Quick (Jarret), Nathaniel Miller, Joshua Miller, and Sarah Miller, all of Concord.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Barbara's memory be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081, Attn: Mr. Richard Lahmn.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
I think of Barbara every day. I miss our visits/conversations - we could just sit and talk, that was always comforting. May she and Eddie Rest In Peace
Ruth wherry
Friend
March 2, 2022
Mama I was so blessed to have you and Daddy as my parents! RIP with Daddy and your Mama & Daddy. Please give Daddy a huge hug and kiss from me! I love you!
Kimberly Miller Van Der Meid
March 7, 2021
Bobby graduated with Barbara at Odell, Class of 1960. Always a beautiful person and sweet smile. We missed her after Phil´s closed. A beautiful lady inside and out. Rest In Peace Barbara.
Bobby & Ann Measmer
March 7, 2021
To the sweetest grandmother; I will forever miss our Mayflower and R&R lunches and the best conversations. Thank you for always making sure I knew how much you loved me and how proud you were. Give Papa the biggest hug for me.
Brittany VanDerMeid Quick
March 7, 2021
Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Barbara's family. Ed & I are Odell grads, too. Barbara was a grade above mine. Such a pretty girl & woman. God bless you all at this time. Peace be with you.
Ed-Betsy Ballard
March 7, 2021
From one Odell graduate (`62) to another I offer thoughts and prayers to the family.
Carol Nance Hancock
March 7, 2021
Dear Gaye and family,
You are in my thoughts and prayers, may the God of all comfort be with you all !
Cathy Akins Franks
March 7, 2021
Barbara was a dear friend / I miss her so much . Sending prayers and best wishes to her family .
Ruth Kee Wherry
March 7, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for your family! Hugs
Linda Mauldin
March 7, 2021
Your mother will be deeply missed by all. We are praying for the family . And as always you are in our thoughts and prayers.