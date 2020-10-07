Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Thompson Hammill
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1940
DIED
October 5, 2020
Barbara Thompson Hammill

April 17, 1940 - October 5, 2020

Mrs. Barbara Thompson Hammill, 80, of Concord, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.

Mrs. Hammill will lie-in-state Thursday, Oct. 8, at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 1 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at Back Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Charlotte at 11 a.m., with Pastor Matt Carr officiating.

Barbara was born April 17, 1940, in Stanly County, a daughter of the late James Allen Thompson and Lena Howard Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Hammill; siblings, Linda Franklin, Don, James, Gene and Bud Thompson; and daughter-in-law, Kevin Hammill.

Barbara was a graduate of Badin High School and enjoyed attending her class reunions. She was a long-time member of Back Creek Presbyterian Church. She loved being a mother to her four boys and being involved in all their activities. You could always find her cooking great meals, gardening and canning for her family and others. Barbara was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be truly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dean Hammill of Concord, Dwight Hammill and wife, Meredith, of Denver, Dwayne Hammill and wife, Lisa, of Concord, and Doug Hammill and wife, Diana, of Concord; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC 28025
Oct
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Back Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery
, Charlotte , North Carolina 28025
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Kristi Dill
October 6, 2020
Mike and I have known your family for many years. Barbara was a fiesty lady. She and my Grandmaw Violet Carpenter spent many times together. I thank Barbara for the kindness she showed to her. God Bless you all as I am sure she will be greatly missed
Alice Oehler
Friend
October 6, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your special Mom
Mike Oehler Trucking, Inc
Alice Oehler
Coworker
October 6, 2020
a loved one
October 6, 2020