Barry BridgesJuly 14, 1942 - November 25, 2020Mr. Michael Barry Bridges passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Central United Methodist Church officiated by the Rev. Carol Carkin. Space inside is limited, and masks and temperature checks are required to enter. The service can be heard on 90.3 from the safety of your car or watch from home at Concord Central UMC Live Stream on YouTube www.youtube/-SWjZg4oV4M. Also, there will be no visitation at the church.Barry was born July 14, 1942, in Gaffney, S.C., to the late Claude T. Bridges and Daisy Harris Bridges. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael B. Bridges Jr. Barry attended the University of South Carolina. He was Vice President and part owner of Sanders Brothers Industrial Contractors in Gaffney, S.C. Barry was a member of Central UMC.Barry said that life was defined by how you live, not how you died. During his 78 years, he played golf religiously, skydived 110 times, ran 3 marathons and numerous half-marathons, played chess in tournaments, and played duplicate bridge. In high school he also earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Barry loved traveling and would plan two trips on the way back from one. He and his wife traveled to 70 foreign countries and 49 states. COVID-19 halted his goal of the 50th state, Vermont.Barry is survived by wife, Angela Agner Bridges; children, Kathy Towery of Gaffney, S.C., Dee Dee Crocker of Spartanburg, S.C., and Brandon Bridges and wife, Laurisa, of Atlanta, Ga., Brian King of Concord, Chandler King and wife, Jessica, of Wilmington, Zack King and wife, Virginia, of Charleston, S.C; grandchildren, Eric Towery and wife, Drew, Jason Towery, Garrett Pickrell, Abbey Pickrell, Patrick Bridges, Megan Bridges, Betsy, Amanda, Parker, John, Andrew, and Leah King; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry Bridges and wife, Joyce, of Gaffney, S.C.Special thanks from the family to Levine Cancer Institute and their wonderful support through this 13-month journey.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 31 Union St. N., Concord, NC 28025; and the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, P.O. Box 1405, Concord, NC 28026.Wilkinson Funeral Home