Benjamin Edward Blakeney
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC
Benjamin Edward Blakeney

December 13, 1942 - August 3, 2020

Benjamin Edward Blakeney, known to most as "Benny", departed this life Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Benny was born Dec. 13, 1942, to Johnny Blakeney Sr. and Margaret Neely Lowery and reared in China Grove. He was a 1960 graduate of Aggrey Memorial High School. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1965 to April 1968, which included a tour of duty in Korea, and subsequently served in the Army Reserve from April 1968 to April 1971.

After earning an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army, He worked for North Carolina Mutual Insurance Company as a salesman. He also worked for Johnson Motor Lines, Inc., in Charlotte, as a truck driver for eight years and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Subsequently, he worked for S&D Coffee Company in Concord for 28 years as a coffee roaster. After retiring from S&D, he worked for Concord/Kannapolis Area Transit as a bus driver for 11 years.

Benny also volunteered his time to improve the community. He was involved in bringing the Optimist Club to the Logan community to address the needs of Logan youth, serving as the Charter President of the Logan Optimist Club. Also, He was a member of and served as Commander of the American Legion Post 172 in Concord for many years.

He was musically talented and enjoyed performing music throughout his life. He sang as a part of a rock 'n' roll group called the El Roccos, which performed at numerous colleges and was an opening act on the "Chitlin Circuit" throughout the south. He also helped form a gospel group called the Heavenly Voices which performed at many churches in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties.

Benny was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Concord, was a member of the church choir, and served in other various church roles.

In addition to his parents and his grandparents, Walter and Ella Alexander Neely, Benjamin was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary C. Blakeney; was brothers, Johnny "Blake" Blakeney Jr., Ronald "Chick" Lowery, Walter "Shoaf" Lowery; and sisters, Betty Jean Jordan, Sandra Gail Lowery Rucker, and Valerie Lee Ann Lowery.

He is survived by his son, Daman Blakeney; daughter Sharan Mance; sisters, Ella Lowery, Carolyn Lowery, Amy Cathcart, and Trudy Johnson; brother Jerry Cowan; along with a host of other family members and close friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 14, at Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, in Concord. The Rev. Robert Mathis, will officiate the service and The Rev. Donald Anthony, will serve as eulogist.

In lieu of flowers and plants, please send donations in his memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org.

Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

nobleandkelsey.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church
Concord, NC
A cousin and friend. May God comfort his family.
Barbara Blakeney
Family
June 11, 2021
