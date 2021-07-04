Bernice Howell ShimpockJanuary 23, 1928 - July 1, 2021Mrs. Bernice Howell Shimpock, of Spring St., SW, in Concord, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 5, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Ted Riddell. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service.Bernice was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Concord, to the late Jay Bruce Howell and Ruth Lawing Howell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Morrison Shimpock Sr.; four sisters; and two brothers.Bernice was a retired hosiery mill supervisor and worked as a greeter for Walmart. She was a member of American Business Women Association. She enjoyed NASCAR racing, dirt track and stock cars, Duke University athletics, and going to Myrtle Beach, S.C.Bernice is survived by daughter, Tonda Thompson and husband, Ronald Lee, of Concord; son, Herman Shimpock Jr. and wife, Carolyn, of LaGrange, Texas; grandchildren, Ronda Harwell and husband, Jeff, and Kyle Shimpock; great-grandson, Josh Harwell; sister, Barbara Spears of Concord; brother, Jerry Howell of Concord; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins; and best friend, Diane Boyles of Kannapolis.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home