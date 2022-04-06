Bertha Mae MillerAugust 3, 1941 - March 30, 2022Bertha Mae Miller, 80, of Rockwell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, with family by her side.A celebration of Bertha Mae's life will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m., at Lakeview Baptist Church.A Cabarrus County native, Bertha Mae was born Aug. 3, 1941, to the late John Claudia Furr and Mildred Mae McClester Furr.A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Bertha Mae retired from Cannon Mills. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, gardening, shopping for old books with her sister-in-law, collecting and selling antiques, and trips to the beach. She loved her family more than anything, especially her great-granddaughter, Logan.Bertha Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Miller; daughter-in-law, Cretia Miller; and grandson, Michael Honeycutt.Survivors left to cherish wonderful memories are one brother, Johnny Fred Furr and wife, Shirley; three sons, Garon Miller, Jeff Miller and wife, Diane, and Rick Sloop and wife, Dianne; one daughter, Robin Jordan and husband, Michael; four grandsons, Jeremy Miller, Shaun Miller, Randy Bitty, and Travis Jordan; four granddaughters, Tara Crayton, Kendra Cade, Candace Sloop, and Danielle Faust; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.