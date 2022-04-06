Menu
Bertha Mae Miller
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 6 2022
6:00p.m.
Lakeview Baptist Church
Bertha Mae Miller

August 3, 1941 - March 30, 2022

Bertha Mae Miller, 80, of Rockwell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, with family by her side.

A celebration of Bertha Mae's life will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m., at Lakeview Baptist Church.

A Cabarrus County native, Bertha Mae was born Aug. 3, 1941, to the late John Claudia Furr and Mildred Mae McClester Furr.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Bertha Mae retired from Cannon Mills. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, gardening, shopping for old books with her sister-in-law, collecting and selling antiques, and trips to the beach. She loved her family more than anything, especially her great-granddaughter, Logan.

Bertha Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Miller; daughter-in-law, Cretia Miller; and grandson, Michael Honeycutt.

Survivors left to cherish wonderful memories are one brother, Johnny Fred Furr and wife, Shirley; three sons, Garon Miller, Jeff Miller and wife, Diane, and Rick Sloop and wife, Dianne; one daughter, Robin Jordan and husband, Michael; four grandsons, Jeremy Miller, Shaun Miller, Randy Bitty, and Travis Jordan; four granddaughters, Tara Crayton, Kendra Cade, Candace Sloop, and Danielle Faust; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Lakeview Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
