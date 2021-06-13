Betty Battle BellJanuary 3, 1925 - June 9, 2021Betty Battle Bell, 96, completed her earthly journey at The Gardens of Taylor Glen, in Concord, to begin her heavenly adventure Wednesday, June 9, 2021.Betty was born Jan. 3, 1925, to the late Anna Delilah Kaye and Dwight L.M. Battle. Her husband of 67 years, James Robert Bell, preceded her in death.She is survived by her daughter, Karen B. Adams and husband, Ron, of Carrollton, Ga.; son, James Michael Bell and wife, Barbara, of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Brett Adams (Tamy), of Furlong, Pa., Blake Adams (Debra), of Carrollton, Ga., Elizabeth Ligon (Parks), of Wake Forest, and Allison Peterson (Erik), of Van Wyck, S.C.; nine great-grandchildren; as well as sisters, Jean Krause and Dina McDonald both of Dallas, Texas.Betty was born in Asheville. She resided in Charlotte the majority of her life, and attended Duke University and Queens College. She worked at SAFECO Insurance Co. for 15 years as a claims secretary.A Lutheran most of her life, Betty's final church home was St. James Lutheran Church, in Concord, where she enjoyed singing with the seniors. She enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren, and always placed others before herself.A private family graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, in Charlotte.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; or St. James Lutheran Church, 104 Union St. S. Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home