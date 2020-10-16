Betty Cheryl "Cherry" SuttonBetty Cheryl "Cherry" Sutton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Cherry resided in Charlotte, although she had been a patient at Genesis in Siler City for several months.Cherry was born July 7, 1944, in Kannapolis, the daughter of Carey and Rosa Sutton, both deceased, and grew up there until she moved to Charlotte.She graduated from South Rowan Senior High School in China Grove, with the very first graduating class of the high school in 1962. She continued her education for two years at the Southeast Business College. She worked as a legal secretary until her retirement and loved her work. Everyone she worked with always complimented her on her professionalism and work ethic. She also spent several years working as a stenographer.Cherry is survived by her sister, Anne Sutton, also residing in Charlotte; and her brother, Steve, who lives in Kannapolis.She was predeceased by her brother, Tom, in February 2019; and her sister, Sue Sutton, in February 2020.Cherry is also survived by her niece, Elizabeth Sutton of Pennington, N.J.; and a nephew, Kevin Sutton of Virginia, both of whom Cherry loved dearly. Cherry is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles.Cherry was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Charlotte and loved singing in the choir. Cherry had a beautiful soprano voice and her favorite activity was singing in church for weddings, funerals and other musical events. She sang with the Singing Christmas Tree for several years which was a highlight of her singing career.A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory