Betty Sue Shinn ChristyApril 22, 1927 - May 29, 2021Betty Sue Shinn Christy, 94, of Kannapolis, went into her heavenly home Saturday, May 29, 2021.Betty Sue was born April 22, 1927, in Cabarrus County, to the late Luther and Lina Carter Shinn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Max Brown Christy; brother, Gilbert Shinn; and sister, Margaret Adams.Betty Sue worked as a manager of food service for Kannapolis City Schools for over 20 years. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and making ceramics. She enjoyed going to church and was formerly an active member of First Wesleyan Church. She dearly loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Steve (Cheri) Christy and Ted (Teresa) Christy; grandchildren, Kirk Christy, Scot Christy, Aaron Christy, Amanda Capano, and Kristopher Christy; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Valerie Shinn and Linda Barringer.The family will receive friends Thursday, June 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home with the Rev. Edwin Chriscoe officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park.Whitley's Funeral Home