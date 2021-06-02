Betty Wilkins DraughnJune 12, 1940 - May 28, 2021Betty Wilkins Draughn, 80, of Kannapolis, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, May 28, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, following a period of declining health.Betty was born June 12, 1940, in Edgecombe County, a daughter of the late James Rufus Wilkins and Helen Rule Wilkins.She had served as a teacher's aide with the High Point schools for many years. Betty was a charter member of Lakeview Freewill Baptist Church in High Point where she was church pianist for 42 years. She also served as church secretary and was a Sunday school teacher. She was pianist for Ben Avenue Freewill Baptist Church where she served as pianist for seven years.Betty was named Ms. Senior Davidson County in 2003 and was presented with a crown and sash. She loved to crochet and sew, sing, play word games and paint on canvas.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald Ray Draughn Sr., whom passed away June 6, 2015; along with one brother and five sisters.Family members who dearly loved her include a son, the Rev. Donald Ray Draughn Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Kannapolis; a daughter, Deborah Draughn Bright and husband, Steve, of Mooresville; one grandchild, J. Bright; two brothers, William Wilkins and wife, Jean, of Smithfield, and Jerry Wilkins and his recently deceased wife, Peggy, of Fayetteville, Ark.The family will receive friends Thursday, June 3, at Whitley's Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. At other times, they will be at their respective residences. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Lakeview Freewill Baptist Church, 3855 Johnson St. in High Point, where Mrs. Draughn will lie in state starting at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will immediately follow at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro.Memorials may be made to Ben Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 611 Ben Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home