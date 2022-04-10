Menu
Betty Jean Ross Harwood
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gordon Funeral Home
Betty Jean Ross Harwood

January 23, 1933 - April 7, 2022

Betty Jean Ross Harwood, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, at Gordon Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Eddie Barbee and Chris Wallace. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.

The Harwood family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., today, Sunday, April 10, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.

Mrs. Harwood was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Paul H. Ross and Autie Crayton Ross. She was a member of First Baptist Church where for many years, she kept the nursery. She was a retired insurance agent for Peoples Security/Monumental Life Insurance and served many families in the Mt. Pleasant and Concord areas with insurance needs. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, cross stich, cooking, traveling and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel A. Harwood Jr.; sister, Phyllis McLester; and brother, Ray Ross.

She is survived by sons, Ronald Harwood (Pat) and Danny Harwood (Sharon); brother, Luther Ross; sister, Geraldine Shoaf (Howard); grandchildren, Brian, Martin (Nicole) and Alex; great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Kaitlin, Devin, Brianna and Maci.

Special thanks to Betty's caregivers, Katherine Baggs, Bonnie Drye, Pauline Camp, Shanda Apple, and Anita Greene for their special care during Betty's declining health.

Memorials in Betty's memory may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Food Ministry Special Fund, P.O. Box 134, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124 or Community Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Rd., Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street, Mount Pleasant, NC
Apr
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street, Mount Pleasant, NC
