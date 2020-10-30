Betty HunterBetty Mae; Aunt B.; Miss Betty; Mom.To family, friends, and loved ones, Betty Hunter had a variety of nicknames that all lead to the same conclusion: memories of time well spent with her.Early in life, Betty was a singer and pianist. She initially majored in music at Greensboro College, before pursuing her goal of becoming a Registered Nurse. After graduating from Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, she became a caregiver and nursing supervisor for more than 35 years. And while she would only occasionally sit down to a piano, she continued to sing in her church choir at Lutheran Chapel Church in China Grove.Betty loved to reflect on her early life in Kannapolis, and she spoke of her parents and seven siblings in reverential tones, using family lore to guide children and grandchildren to take pride in where they came from and chronical who came before them. Along with sharing this wisdom, she could also equally spin hair-raising tales from her time working in hospital mental wards and 3rd shift emergency rooms.A connoisseur of hard candy, carnival glass, scary movies, gardening, thrift store baby dolls, antique furniture, or local barbeque joints and flea markets, Betty had a variety of interests and the friends and family to go with each. For her companions on these pursuits, she repaid each with her complete dedication to the goings on in each of their lives.While all of these interests were important ingredients to know Betty, the most unwavering aspect of Betty's life was family. From her first waking moment, to her head hitting the pillow at night, it often seemed she was on an insatiable quest to figure out the next way to see children or grandchildren, and of course, how to talk them into visiting more often, or moving next door, or both.Whether for family reunions, holidays, visits from friends, or 'supervising' her caregivers, Betty loved planning, organizing, corralling, and wrangling. Everyone in Betty's orbit felt like the most important person in Betty's life. And they were. Betty loved each deeply and was deeply loved in return.Betty is survived by daughter, Lynn Johnston; and son, Hayes Henderson. Surviving family also includes Lynn's husband, Don; daughter, Emory; son, Aaron and his, wife Jennifer, and their daughters, Taylor and Cora; as well as Hayes's wife, Elizabeth, and their children, Pierce and Livi. She also will be remembered by her brother, C.L. Maulden; special nieces, Beverly Russell, Harriet Forbis, Brenda Hall, and Paula Crook; along with many other nieces, nephews, and friends.Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Norrie Maulden; brothers and sisters, Lacie, Dewey, Roy, Thelma, Dot, and Hilda; as well as first husband, Charles Henderson; and second husband, Cecil Hunter.A graveside service to honor Betty's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd. Kannapolis, NC. The Rev. Susan Bame will officiate. The family is respectfully requiring everyone attending, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to wear masks and to properly social distance. There will be no visitation either before or after the service.Whitley's Funeral Home