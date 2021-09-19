Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jean Vanderburg Staton
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Betty Jean Vanderburg Staton

August 21, 1930 - September 11, 2021

Betty Jean Vanderburg Staton, 91, of Denver, N.C., passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Novant Health-Huntersville.

A private graveside service will be held.

Jean was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Concord, to the late Eva Kathleen Hopkins Vanderburg and Adam Lynn Vanderburg. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn McKay Staton.

Jean was the true definition of a Southern Lady, always dressed to the nines and had her hair and nails done. She was a hard worker and would tell you exactly what she thought. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved her Lord and Savior, her family and friends, the beach, her flowers, and her pets.

She is survived by her daughters, Roseann Wilson Hardison and husband, Mark, of San Antonio, Texas, Rebecca "Becky" Sue Wilson Goodnight of Denver; sister, Melody Carol Ventura Hartley of Wendell; grandsons, Joseph "Matthew" Hardison and wife, Renee, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Alex McKay Hardison of Marble Falls, Texas, Neal Wilson Goodnight and fiancée, Megan of Cornelius, Glenn Alexander Goodnight and companion, Shondra, of Statesville; great-grandchildren, Scarlett DelMar Hardison, Joaquin Miles David Hardison; and devoted friend, Lee Wright.

Memorials may be made to McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.