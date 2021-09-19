Betty Jean Vanderburg StatonAugust 21, 1930 - September 11, 2021Betty Jean Vanderburg Staton, 91, of Denver, N.C., passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Novant Health-Huntersville.A private graveside service will be held.Jean was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Concord, to the late Eva Kathleen Hopkins Vanderburg and Adam Lynn Vanderburg. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn McKay Staton.Jean was the true definition of a Southern Lady, always dressed to the nines and had her hair and nails done. She was a hard worker and would tell you exactly what she thought. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She loved her Lord and Savior, her family and friends, the beach, her flowers, and her pets.She is survived by her daughters, Roseann Wilson Hardison and husband, Mark, of San Antonio, Texas, Rebecca "Becky" Sue Wilson Goodnight of Denver; sister, Melody Carol Ventura Hartley of Wendell; grandsons, Joseph "Matthew" Hardison and wife, Renee, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Alex McKay Hardison of Marble Falls, Texas, Neal Wilson Goodnight and fiancée, Megan of Cornelius, Glenn Alexander Goodnight and companion, Shondra, of Statesville; great-grandchildren, Scarlett DelMar Hardison, Joaquin Miles David Hardison; and devoted friend, Lee Wright.Memorials may be made to McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Wilkinson Funeral Home