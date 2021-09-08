Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Lou Jenkins Stirewalt
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Betty Lou Jenkins Stirewalt

October 26, 1938 - September 4, 2021

Betty Lou Jenkins Stirewalt, 83, of Kannapolis, passed away at her home Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Funeral services will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, with her grandson, Matthew Stirewalt officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, prior to the funeral.

Betty was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Chesterfield County, S.C., the eldest daughter and one of 11 children born to the late Repsy and Sally Watkins Jenkins. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Stirewalt Sr.; a son, Harold Stirewalt; a daughter, Wanda Stirewalt; and five siblings.

Betty was a longtime member and piano player for Independent Square Baptist Church. She loved music; singing and playing the piano to the Lord brought her joy. She retired after 35 years of service to Pillowtex (Cannon Mills) as a weaver instructor. Betty enjoyed growing her garden and canning the fruits of her labor. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her sons, Guy "Mike" Stirewalt Jr. of Kannapolis, and David Leroy Stirewalt (Maricon) of Spartanburg, S.C.; her daughter, Angela Measimer (Scott) of Kannapolis; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings, Eula Steen, Shirley Clark, Randy Jenkins, Jerry Jenkins and Linda Owens; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Sep
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Sep
7
Entombment
West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum
1350 S Main St., China Grove, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for the loss of Ms.Betty! I remember her coming to my aunt dots house and her my aunt dot would get in my aunts little red wagon as she would call it and we would all just start singing church music on the way to go shopping at the goodwills!! And I loved when she would bring different canned vegetables over fresh out of her garden .. those are the memories that I will always carry with me! I know you´re in heaven shining down may God grant your family and closest friends the strength to get through this long road ahead of them. God Bless family and friends and Rest In Peace .
Shanon Sprankle
Friend
September 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results