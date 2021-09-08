Betty Lou Jenkins StirewaltOctober 26, 1938 - September 4, 2021Betty Lou Jenkins Stirewalt, 83, of Kannapolis, passed away at her home Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after a period of declining health.Funeral services will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, with her grandson, Matthew Stirewalt officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, prior to the funeral.Betty was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Chesterfield County, S.C., the eldest daughter and one of 11 children born to the late Repsy and Sally Watkins Jenkins. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Stirewalt Sr.; a son, Harold Stirewalt; a daughter, Wanda Stirewalt; and five siblings.Betty was a longtime member and piano player for Independent Square Baptist Church. She loved music; singing and playing the piano to the Lord brought her joy. She retired after 35 years of service to Pillowtex (Cannon Mills) as a weaver instructor. Betty enjoyed growing her garden and canning the fruits of her labor. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed.Survivors include her sons, Guy "Mike" Stirewalt Jr. of Kannapolis, and David Leroy Stirewalt (Maricon) of Spartanburg, S.C.; her daughter, Angela Measimer (Scott) of Kannapolis; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings, Eula Steen, Shirley Clark, Randy Jenkins, Jerry Jenkins and Linda Owens; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home