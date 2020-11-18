Betty Sue Mincey
June 29, 1934 - November 11, 2020
Betty Sue Mincey, 86, of Hartfield, Va., and formerly of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter St., in Kannapolis. The Revs. Willie Rash and David Haltom will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required; limited seating available.
Betty Sue was born in Haywood County, to Harris and Lena Blaylock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Beufort Mincey; siblings, Louise Buckner and Tommy Blaylock; brother-in-law, Bob Holden; and many special friends.
She is survived by siblings, Frances Holden and Harris Blaylock Jr. (Jean); sister-in-law, Pat Blaylock; children, Mitzi Hahn (Chuck) of Apopka, Fla., Mark Kratz (Eva) of Lindale, Ga., Terri Bell (Willie) of Hartfield, Va., and Traci Haltom (David) of Granite Falls; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, including Elsie Williams of the home; two great-great-grandchildren; and loving nieces and nephews.
Betty Sue was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, and was loving and devoted to all of her family and friends. She never met a stranger and radiated the love and joy of Jesus through her beautiful smile, kind words, and sacrificial deeds. Whether in her profession as a Certified Nursing Assistant, caring for a loved one or friend, rocking a baby, playing with a grandchild, cooking for a church meal, or hosting family and friends in her home, she always provided great care and compassion. She had a passion for music and loved children and being outside enjoying God's creation. Throughout her lifetime of service in the church, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, led in women's ministry and prayer ministry, and participated in numerous outreach events and mission trips. Despite many challenging times, she always found peace in the Lord and joy in every aspect of life; she truly was a Proverbs 31 woman and will be missed dearly by all who have been blessed to know her. In her spirit of giving, she chose to donate her body to science upon her passing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Centerview Baptist Church Missions Fund; Christian Impact Ministries, P.O. Box 416 Hudson, NC 28638; or Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org
.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.