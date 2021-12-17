Menu
Bettye Sue Rhyne Cannon
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
Bettye Sue Rhyne Cannon

April 20, 1933 - December 12, 2021

Bettye Sue Rhyne Cannon, 88, of Charleston Ave., in Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.

She was born April 20, 1933, in Rowan County, to the late John Rhyne and the late Geneva Wilson Rhyne.

Bettye received her formal education at George Washington Carver School and went on to receive her General Education Degree from Rowan Community College. She worked for Cannon Mills for several years and then worked for Fred L. Wilson Elementary School as a Tutor. Bettye was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and an honorary member of New Life Baptist Church. She was very instrumental in the operation of the Church Food Pantry. Bettye was very active with the Fishertown Princeton Park Community Committee.

Services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at New Life Baptist Church, 1281 Biscayne Dr., in Concord. A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., with funeral services following at 3 p.m. Burial at Covenant Presbyterian Church Cemetery will follow the service.

Bettye was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel H. Cannon Sr.

She leaves her sister, Mary Rhyne Young of Kannapolis; children, Betty Jo Allen of Kannapolis, Michael Angelo Rhyne who preceded her in death, Marie Davis (Nathan), Patricia Cannon, John Cannon, Bridgette Cannon all of Kannapolis, Tonja Cannon Johnson (Titus) of High Point, and Trina Carson (Marshall) of Thompsons Station, Tenn., preceding her in death; brothers, Douglas Rhyne, John Rhyne Jr., Archie Rhyne and Jessie Rhyne; her extended family, Patricia Smith (William), Daniel H. Cannon Jr. (Joyce), Barbara Ann Cannon; one daughter-in–law; Joyce Cannon (Daniel Cannon, Jr., deceased); 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, special friends and colleagues; and her special Christian mother figure, Mrs. Corine Cannon of Kannapolis.

Due to COVID-19, Masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss Mrs. Bettye. She was a dear friend. I loved her and will miss her. I will always cherish her in my memory. Rest In Peace lovely lady.
Linda Cannon
Friend
December 17, 2021
