Beverly Lynn Roche Brayley
Mrs. Beverly Lynn Roche Brayley, 75, of Concord, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at Pitts Baptist Church. The Rev. Scott Davis and the Rev. Kevin Seger will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, at Pitts Baptist Church. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Brayley's son at 800 Martin St. NE in Concord.
Mrs. Brayley was born Oct. 28, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas. She was a daughter of the late Beverly Louis Roche and Alma Roche.
She was an active member of Pitts Baptist Church and her Sunday school group until her illness prevented her from attending each week. She loved the dear friends and relationships she formed with them. In their retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Brayley enjoyed spending time together by camping and traveling to Lake Tillery and the beach. She loved to cook and enjoyed crafting, which included embroidery, sewing, and yarn work.
She and her family have been residents of Cabarrus County since moving from Katy, Texas, in 1988. Mrs. Brayley traveled extensively with her job as a pharmaceutical sales representative and still found time to be supportive of her children's endeavors and charitable causes.
Mrs. Brayley is survived by her husband of 56 years, James "Jim" Brayley; daughter, Cyndi Jones and husband, Tim, of Kannapolis; son, Chris Brayley and wife, Jennifer, of Concord; nine grandchildren, Becky Qualls and husband, Gary, Chris Jones and fiancée, Kat, Michael Jones and wife, Stephanie, Connie Jones, Jessie Jones, Carter Brayley, John Christian Brayley, and Cate Brayley; 13 great-grandchildren; and older brother, Hubert "Hugh" Roche and wife, Diana, of Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Rd. NW, Concord, NC 28027 or to the National Kidney Foundation
— North Carolina, 933 Louise Ave. #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.