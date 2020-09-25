Menu
Beverly Jones Chapman

December 9, 1930 - September 21, 2020

Beverly Jones Chapman, 89, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Monroe Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Durham, Dec. 9, 1930, to the late Lubie Bryan Jones and the late Eugenia Frances Proctor Jones. Beverly was also predeceased by her son, Christopher Chapman, killed in action during Desert Storm; and her sisters, Helen, Gwyn, Peggy and Barbara.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Grace Church, 2007 Stallings Rd. in Harrisburg. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Doug Agnew. Burial will be held at Back Creek Church Cemetery, 1821 Back Creek Church Rd. in Charlotte.

Beverly leaves behind her two sons, Michael and wife, Kathy Chapman, and Mark and wife, Len Chapman; her sister, Pat and husband, George Lee; her grandchildren, Sonja, Megan, Cecelia, Thomas and Michelle; and her oldest and dearest friend, Billie McConnell.

High school reunions and writing the newsletters were Beverly's passion. She was very involved in her church and spending time with her grandkids. Beverly enjoyed UNCC basketball games with her friend, Posey.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Church
2007 Stallings Rd., Harrisburg, North Carolina
Sep
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Church
2007 Stallings Rd., Harrisburg, North Carolina
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
May the "God of all comfort"
See you through this difficult time of such great loss of Beverly
Penny S
Neighbor
September 23, 2020