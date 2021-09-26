Menu
Beverly Simpson Williams
1947 - 2021
Beverly Simpson Williams

August 2, 1947 - September 4, 2021

On Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, Beverly Simpson Williams was called to her heavenly home at the age of 74, with her daughters by her side, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

She was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, and mamaw to three granddaughters. Beverly was born Aug. 2, 1947, to the Rev. Walter Simpson and Mozell Kindley Simpson. She met the love of her life, Lewis Monroe Williams, at 15, when she asked to borrow a quarter to play the rat race at the county fair. They were wed Aug. 5, 1967, at Fort Jackson, S.C.

Beverly worked at a local mill while Lewis was deployed to Vietnam. She later shared that she met her first amputee working there, and that prepared her for life once her wounded soldier returned home from the war. Lewis lost his left hand and right thumb during the Tet Offensive in Feb. of 1968.

Soon she became the mother of two daughters, Angie and Ali, and spent the next 53 years teaching by example, how to love your neighbor as yourself. She taught how to put others first and to serve those in need. Beverly never met a stranger and often befriended the office staff or waitstaff wherever she went. Being an elementary school teacher's assistant allowed her to pour her life into her students and they quickly became extended family members in her eyes. Many lifelong friendships grew out of this career.

Beverly was preceded in death by her soulmate and husband of 54 years, Lewis Williams. She will lovingly be remembered by her daughters, Angie Martin (Gary) of Harrisburg, and Ali Harton (Dave) of Apex; grandchildren, Jessica Shue (Kevin), Sierra Foss (Joshua), and Sydney Harton; sisters-in-law, Kathy Bunch (Wayne) of Tennessee, Kimberly Williams of Alabama, Doreen Williams (Mickey) of Florida; nieces, Teresa Elliott, Tammy Merrington, Tonya Williams, Ashley Leslie, Amy Bunch, Shannon Lineberger, Amber Kelnhofer; and nephew, Brent Plott.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Walter Jackson Simpson and Mozell Kindley Simpson; brother, Jerry Simpson; brother-in-law, Richard Williams; and niece, Mikki Williams.

The family will hold a private funeral service at Advent Lutheran Church in Charlotte Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. When COVID-19 conditions improve, the family will hold a celebration of life for all friends and family to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; or the American Cancer Society, cancer.org.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Advent Lutheran Church
Charlotte, NC
Angie, I just saw that you lost both of your parents earlier this month. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I never knew your parents, but your kindness and caring for others must have certainly been passed down from them. I hope you and the rest of your family will find peace during this very difficult time. Karen Norris
Karen Norris
Other
September 26, 2021
