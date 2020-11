Bill HarrisMr. Bill Harris, 78, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at All Saints Episcopal Church. The service will be able to be live-streamed via All Saints Episcopal Church Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AllSaintsEpiscopalConcord/live Wilkinson Funeral Home