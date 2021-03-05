Billy Mack WhiteAugust 25, 1937 - March 2, 2021Billy Mack White, 83, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, peacefully in his sleep.He was born in Cabarrus County, Aug. 25, 1937, to the late William "Bill" White and Atha Walters White. His nephew, Steven Matheny, preceded him in death.Left to cherish Billy's memory are his sister, Jane White Matheny and her husband, David; his nephews Brian and Chris Matheny; and his great-nieces, Beth Matheny and Heather Lisenco.Billy spent his early years working at his father's store and coal yard. Upon his father's passing and the closing of the family business, he attended and graduated from vocational school. Billy went on to work many years at the Carolina Mall and then at K&W Cafeteria. His final and avowed favorite job was at Food Lion. He was one of the first two babies born at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. He once met Miss America at an anniversary/birthday party for the hospital. Billy was a lover of baseball and a fan of the Atlanta Braves. He spent one summer traveling across the country to see games in many different ballparks. Billy was an active member of the Lions Club for most of his life, and also a member of Broadus Baptist Church.The family will celebrate his life with a memorial service, Saturday, March 6, at 3 p.m., at Broadus Baptist Church, 59 Green St. SW in Concord. Masks are required for all attending.The family is very thankful for the love and care shown by all the staff at Brookdale Senior Living and Tucker Hospice House.