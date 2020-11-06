Bobby Eugene BostAugust 6, 1931 - November 4, 2020Bobby Eugene Bost, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.Bobby was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Concord, to the late Clyde Brown Bost and the late Nannie Belle Bost.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Cochran.Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Beth Holland Bost of the home; son, Scott Eugene Bost; daughter, Julie Micalizzi and husband, Michael; granddaughter, Mattie Bost; sisters, June Mintz and Barbara Morton; as well as several nieces and nephews.A private memorial service, officiated by Pastor Alison Messick-Watkins will be held at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg