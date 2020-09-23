Bobby Lane Hatley
April 27, 1937 - September 21, 2020
Mr. Bobby Lane Hatley, 83 of Concord, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Pruitt Health Harrisburg.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Westford United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Jeff Rushing officiating. Burial will be held at Carolina Memorial Park.
Bobby was born April 27, 1937, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late James L. Hatley Sr. and Elona Scott Hatley.
Bobby worked at Concord Telephone Company for 35 years as an installation supervisor. After retirement, he worked for 12 years at Cannon School as a bus driver and maintenance worker. He enjoyed fishing, rabbit hunting and watching football. He especially loved church and his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Sybil Simpson Hatley; children, Kathy Hargett and husband, Danny, Kim Gregg and husband, Rick, and Bobby Hatley Jr. and wife, Lisa, all of Concord; grandchildren, Jennifer Hargett, Scott Gregg, Brandon Hargett, Kyndall Rice, and Courtney Hatley; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lucy Goodman; brother, Bill Hatley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Westford United Methodist Church, 273 NC-49, Concord, NC 28025.
For the safety of others, please wear a mask the day of the service.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.