Bobby Anderson MorganDecember 4, 1937 - September 3, 2021Bobby Anderson Morgan, 83, of Concord, went to be with his Lord Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at McLeod Health Seacoast, in Little River, S.C., after a brief battle with COVID-19.Bobby was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Concord, to the late Kizer Anderson and Elviney M. Morgan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, J.P. Morgan (Edna); and two sisters, Ruth Kiser(Clyde) and Ruby Lee McClure(Swann).Bobby was survived by Carolyn, his loving wife, his "Tinkerbell", of 62 years who was absolutely the love of his life, they were inseparable; his daughter, Cyndi Morgan Faggart of Ocean Isle Beach; son, Michael Anderson Morgan(Lorra) of Concord; four grandchildren, Philip Lee(Andi), Joshua Lee(Laura), Christa Castillo(Cole), Brittany Joyner(Bo); eight great-grandchildren, all of whom he dearly loved; and many sweet and dear nieces and nephews that thought the world of Uncle Bobby.Bobby had many talents as a welder. He worked at Brown's Machine Shop in Huntersville, as a welder for over 40 years.Bobby was a member of Cold Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his gardening, always being outside in the yard or in his shop piddling with making things. He loved raising his chickens that he called "his pets" and just being outdoors made him happy.Bobby and his wife had a wonderful long life together doing many things; always together, never apart. They always enjoyed traveling with their camper all over the United States, going many places and seeing many things, and especially loved camping at the beach. Bobby and Carolyn enjoyed square dancing and had a passion for riding bicycles in support of research for a cure for MS. Bobby was a blessing to his children and taught them many things. He was the father that could just do anything. Bobby will truly be missed by many, his children, family and friends.Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.