Bobby Ray Seagraves
1952 - 2021
Bobby Ray Seagraves

June 14, 1952 - March 1, 2021

Mr. Bobby Ray Seagraves, 68, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Atrium Cabarrus with family by his side.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Wilkinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Posey officiating.

Mr. Seagraves was born June 14, 1952, to the late Paul Hardy and Pauline McElroy Seagraves. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Seagraves.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wensil Seagraves of 50 years; four sons, Scotty Seagraves and wife, Barbara, Brian and wife, Crystal Seagraves, Brad and wife, Leslie Seagraves, and Tim Seagraves and wife, Melissa; brother, Harold Seagraves and wife, Margaret; sister-in-law, Belinda Seagraves; and grandchildren, Carson, Logan, Jacob, Wyatt, Ariel, Tyler and Troy. Bob would also like us to mention Clyde Allmon, his lifelong best friend, that he considered a brother

Bob was a beloved husband of 50 years, father to four wonderful boys, and a friend that anyone would love to have. Bob cherished his family more than life itself.

He enjoyed cooking barbeque, farming, and loved to make people laugh. Bob loved to ride his Kubota around the farm, and he loved his dogs, Sissy and Sally. Bob was also well known for his ability to predict the weather and keep everyone informed of the latest local news. He never met a stranger and quickly made new friends. He was a brick mason from the time he got out of high school until he retired with his sons, at Seagraves Masonry.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
So very sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one.We pray for Gods love and comfort during this sad time for your family.May God pour out all his Grace to each of you.
David ,Sharon Barnhardt
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bob, he will be really missed. Was very happy to have know him, very friendly and enjoyed talking to him while riding around with his dogs. Will be missed!
Clayton and Janet Poteat
March 4, 2021
Prayers for the family during this time of sorrow. May God give the family strength.
Chip & Nancy McKenzie
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Bobby. I've known him a long time.
Susie Kidd
March 3, 2021
