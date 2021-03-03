Bobby Ray SeagravesJune 14, 1952 - March 1, 2021Mr. Bobby Ray Seagraves, 68, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Atrium Cabarrus with family by his side.The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Wilkinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Posey officiating.Mr. Seagraves was born June 14, 1952, to the late Paul Hardy and Pauline McElroy Seagraves. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Seagraves.He is survived by his wife, Linda Wensil Seagraves of 50 years; four sons, Scotty Seagraves and wife, Barbara, Brian and wife, Crystal Seagraves, Brad and wife, Leslie Seagraves, and Tim Seagraves and wife, Melissa; brother, Harold Seagraves and wife, Margaret; sister-in-law, Belinda Seagraves; and grandchildren, Carson, Logan, Jacob, Wyatt, Ariel, Tyler and Troy. Bob would also like us to mention Clyde Allmon, his lifelong best friend, that he considered a brotherBob was a beloved husband of 50 years, father to four wonderful boys, and a friend that anyone would love to have. Bob cherished his family more than life itself.He enjoyed cooking barbeque, farming, and loved to make people laugh. Bob loved to ride his Kubota around the farm, and he loved his dogs, Sissy and Sally. Bob was also well known for his ability to predict the weather and keep everyone informed of the latest local news. He never met a stranger and quickly made new friends. He was a brick mason from the time he got out of high school until he retired with his sons, at Seagraves Masonry.Wilkinson Funeral Home