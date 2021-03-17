Bobby Ray SnipesMarch 8, 2021Bobby Ray Snipes, 84, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House.He was born in Rowan County to the late Rev. Bonnie Blue Snipes and the late Myrtie Viola Snipes. Bobby was also preceded in death by three of his siblings, Holland Snipes, Hazel Snipes Mayhew, and Bonn Snipes; and his son-in-law, Jesse Tucker.Left to cherish his memory are is his wife of 54 years, Cherry Lee Snipes; daughters, Brandi Tucker and Sharon Fincher and husband, Robert; son, Michael Snipes and wife, Debbie; grandson, Josh Snipes and wife, Jennifer; great-granddaughter, Emma Snipes; two sisters, Brenda King and Sandra Allen; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family members and friends.Bobby started building houses with his dad at an early age. He was always very fond of cars and enjoyed going to car shows. He had a love for people; he never met a stranger and would talk to everyone.A celebration of life for Bobby will take place Friday, March 19, at 6 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord.