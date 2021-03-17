Menu
Bobby Ray Snipes
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
Bobby Ray Snipes

March 8, 2021

Bobby Ray Snipes, 84, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House.

He was born in Rowan County to the late Rev. Bonnie Blue Snipes and the late Myrtie Viola Snipes. Bobby was also preceded in death by three of his siblings, Holland Snipes, Hazel Snipes Mayhew, and Bonn Snipes; and his son-in-law, Jesse Tucker.

Left to cherish his memory are is his wife of 54 years, Cherry Lee Snipes; daughters, Brandi Tucker and Sharon Fincher and husband, Robert; son, Michael Snipes and wife, Debbie; grandson, Josh Snipes and wife, Jennifer; great-granddaughter, Emma Snipes; two sisters, Brenda King and Sandra Allen; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family members and friends.

Bobby started building houses with his dad at an early age. He was always very fond of cars and enjoyed going to car shows. He had a love for people; he never met a stranger and would talk to everyone.

A celebration of life for Bobby will take place Friday, March 19, at 6 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
Mar
19
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery
3892 Hwy. 73 E, Concord, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob Snipes became a good friend back in the late 60's. He and Cherry Teal Snipes had a clothing store for the 60's Pop Culture kids. He was a very kind and warm hearted friend, and Cherry was a friend and classmate of mine at Winecoff High School. It is sad when I receive news of food friends. Through the years that pass us swiftly by, I realize how blessed my life has been through these years to have had such wonderful friends I have met. The clothing store was The Groovy Grub Worm, and it had great bell-bottom pants and long collared shirts, with puff sleeves, like that of a Swashbuckler. I send my most sincere Condolences to the family.
Ken Hatley
Other
March 6, 2022
I'm sorry for your loss. I met Bob when he had The Groovy Run. He was a guy who loved being around people and will certainly be missed.
Rick Van Pelt
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. I went to schoo0l with his wife Cherry and got to know Bob when he and Cherry had the clothing store Groovy Grubworm on old Kannapolis Highway. (I believe I a right on that) . But I always had a great and fond memory of times from that time period with Bob and shopping at their store for the latest fashions. I will be praying for Cherry and the family that God will send HIS Holy Spirit to comfort and strengthen them throughout this grievous times. God Bless you all.
Kenneth Hatley
March 18, 2021
My prayers that you will feel GOD'S love tenfold in your sorrow...
Ricki Metcalf Greene
March 17, 2021
