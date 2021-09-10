Bobby Samuel Walter Jr.October 4, 1963 - September 4, 2021Bobby S. Walter Jr., 57, of Salisbury, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.He was born Oct. 4, 1963, in Rowan County, to his parents, the late Daisy Cox Walter and Bobby S. Walter Sr.He worked for many years at Freightliner as a line worker. Bobby absolutely loved auctions and all his auction friends.Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Kevin Potter, Anthony Walter, Quinton (Kayleigh) Walter, and Lucas (Samantha) Walter; 11 grandchildren, Gabriella Chilton, Kylie Potter, Liberty & Willa Gilbo, Anthony (A.J.) and Landon Walter, Wyatt, Riley and Cashton Walter, Killian and Keegan Walter; and two brothers, David (Tabitha) Walter of Concord and Robert (Tara) Walter of Concord, who will all miss him dearly.A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m., at Gordon Heights Baptist Church in Concord, with the Rev. Matthew Tucker officiating.Whitley's Funeral Home