Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Samuel Walter Jr.
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Bobby Samuel Walter Jr.

October 4, 1963 - September 4, 2021

Bobby S. Walter Jr., 57, of Salisbury, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

He was born Oct. 4, 1963, in Rowan County, to his parents, the late Daisy Cox Walter and Bobby S. Walter Sr.

He worked for many years at Freightliner as a line worker. Bobby absolutely loved auctions and all his auction friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Kevin Potter, Anthony Walter, Quinton (Kayleigh) Walter, and Lucas (Samantha) Walter; 11 grandchildren, Gabriella Chilton, Kylie Potter, Liberty & Willa Gilbo, Anthony (A.J.) and Landon Walter, Wyatt, Riley and Cashton Walter, Killian and Keegan Walter; and two brothers, David (Tabitha) Walter of Concord and Robert (Tara) Walter of Concord, who will all miss him dearly.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m., at Gordon Heights Baptist Church in Concord, with the Rev. Matthew Tucker officiating.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gordon Heights Baptist Church
510 NC-49 S, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.