Bonnie Correll SimsAugust 5, 1923 - March 6, 2021Mrs. Bonnie Correll Sims, 97, of Concord, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, in Kannapolis, with her daughters by her side.Born Aug. 5, 1923, in Rowan County, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Ray and Madie Fesperman of China Grove. Her husband of 65 years, William Lee Sims preceded her in death. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, where she lived to serve in many capacities, specifically teaching Sunday school for over 50 years.Bonnie was a gifted and talented musician (self-taught) who delighted church members, shut-ins, groups and events with her music. She was an active and loyal member of the 4-H Boger Community Club for over 60 years. Bonnie loved doing for others, treasured caring for her children and grandchildren, being active and living in her own home until shortly after her 94th birthday where she needed just some assistance that was lovingly provided by the staff at Morningside of Concord.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Crystal Sims Sossoman and husband, Jeff, of Mooresville and Corrella Sims Cain and husband, Brian, of Concord; grandchildren, Simon Sossoman, Ariel, Sarah and Joshua Moran; along with many dear and treasured friends.Visitation for Bonnie will be held Thursday, March 11, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Mark Burns. Bonnie will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park alongside her husband in a private burial.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you kindly remember Bonnie with memorials in her honor to Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 1280 South Main St., China Grove, NC 28023.The family gives special thanks to the staff of Morningside of Concord, Tucker Hospice House, the Rev. Mark Burns, The Church Family of Mt. Zion UCC, and loyal family, neighbors and friends who have cared so much for Bonnie.Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home