Brandon HawkinsJuly 26, 1997 - March 1, 2021Brandon Tyler Hawkins, 23, of Concord, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.Brandon was born July 26, 1997, in Pineville, to Chris and Wendy Hawkins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Timothy Hawkins and Mike Schoeneck.Survivors include his parents, Chris and Wendy Hawkins of Concord; brother, Jeremy Hawkins; family dogs, Cubby and Commanche; grandmothers, Ruth Hawkins and Janis Schoeneck; and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.Brandon attended Cabarrus County Schools (Odell Elementary, Harris Road Middle and Cox Mill High School), where he enjoyed his schoolmates, teachers and specialists. When asked his favorite subject, he would usually say lunch and this was true. He enjoyed listening to music, with Elvis Presley, Wynonna and Praise music being his favorites. Harry Potter, Beyblades and Power Rangers were favorite activities and talking points. Brandon was a strong believer in Jesus and was always ready to tell others about his faith. He was baptized Nov. 11, 2013, at Crossroads Church in Concord.Brandon had Juvenile Batten Disease but he didn't let it define who he was, despite the devastating symptoms he experienced. He had a tremendous sense of humor and laughed easily, loudly, and often. Brandon had an extremely kind heart, which was apparent to many who met him.Memorials may be made to the family at 9630 Laurie Ave. NW Concord NC 28027.Due to the pandemic visitation and memorial service will not be held.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord