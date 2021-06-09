Brandon Everett HillmanOctober 19, 1950 - June 4, 2021Brandon Everett Hillman died unexpectedly while exercising at his home in Little River, S.C., Friday, June 4, 2021.Brandon was born in Charlotte, Oct. 19, 1950, to John Knox and Corallie Means Hillman. They preceded him in death as did his big brother and mentor, Knox Hillman Jr.He is survived by his beloved sister, Mary Margaret Hillman Saunders (Wade); and devoted younger brother, William Ross Hillman (Teri); as well as numerous devoted nieces and nephews and two namesakes, all of whom are heartbroken.Brandon grew up in Concord where he attended the Concord City Schools, graduating from Concord High School in 1968. Sports were a major focus his entire life, both as a star player and a spectator. He was well-known on the Concord Boys Club teams as well as at Concord High School, and the friendships he made while sitting on the bench as well as in the field continue to be his closest friends today. Brandon attended Hampden Sydney College for two years and then transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for graduation, which was his life's dream. His career in sales moved him numerous places in the United States but he always considered Concord his home base. He was loyal and devoted to his Concord friends and he dearly loved the beach reunions with his high school class.Brandon was a true Biblical scholar. He had a particular interest in Martin Luther, but could quote hundreds of Biblical references and passages and stories; that was very much a part of his daily reading. He was equally interested in the Boston Red Sox and knew years of statistics, trivia, and batting averages and was most interested in sharing that information with anyone who would listen! Brandon was intelligent, interesting, a wonderful story-teller, one of the nicest men you would ever hope to meet. He never stopped learning. He was never bored. He loved the beach. He loved music. He loved to sing old hymns. He took such good care of his mother until her death at 97. He took good care of himself, exercising daily. He loved his family fiercely. He took the words of the Apostles Creed so seriously and was a very devout Christian.Brandon Everett Hillman will be missed.A graveside service for Brandon will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery.Wilkinson Funeral Home