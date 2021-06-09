Menu
Brandon Everett Hillman
1950 - 2021
Brandon Everett Hillman

October 19, 1950 - June 4, 2021

Brandon Everett Hillman died unexpectedly while exercising at his home in Little River, S.C., Friday, June 4, 2021.

Brandon was born in Charlotte, Oct. 19, 1950, to John Knox and Corallie Means Hillman. They preceded him in death as did his big brother and mentor, Knox Hillman Jr.

He is survived by his beloved sister, Mary Margaret Hillman Saunders (Wade); and devoted younger brother, William Ross Hillman (Teri); as well as numerous devoted nieces and nephews and two namesakes, all of whom are heartbroken.

Brandon grew up in Concord where he attended the Concord City Schools, graduating from Concord High School in 1968. Sports were a major focus his entire life, both as a star player and a spectator. He was well-known on the Concord Boys Club teams as well as at Concord High School, and the friendships he made while sitting on the bench as well as in the field continue to be his closest friends today. Brandon attended Hampden Sydney College for two years and then transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for graduation, which was his life's dream. His career in sales moved him numerous places in the United States but he always considered Concord his home base. He was loyal and devoted to his Concord friends and he dearly loved the beach reunions with his high school class.

Brandon was a true Biblical scholar. He had a particular interest in Martin Luther, but could quote hundreds of Biblical references and passages and stories; that was very much a part of his daily reading. He was equally interested in the Boston Red Sox and knew years of statistics, trivia, and batting averages and was most interested in sharing that information with anyone who would listen! Brandon was intelligent, interesting, a wonderful story-teller, one of the nicest men you would ever hope to meet. He never stopped learning. He was never bored. He loved the beach. He loved music. He loved to sing old hymns. He took such good care of his mother until her death at 97. He took good care of himself, exercising daily. He loved his family fiercely. He took the words of the Apostles Creed so seriously and was a very devout Christian.

Brandon Everett Hillman will be missed.

A graveside service for Brandon will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
471 Church St. N., CONCORD, NC
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
471 Church St. N., CONCORD, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brandon was on the first Little League team that I played on.
From that time until we graduated high school we were friends.
Brandon was fun loving, fair minded and smart. I always enjoyed being around him. His little brother Rossi was always nearby. We all loved him as well.
Gary Mullis
Classmate
June 14, 2021
Brandon was my very best friend for over 20 years of my life. We drifted apart but reconnected about 5 years ago. It was like we never were apart. I am so glad we did. He was kind and thoughtful, intelligent and engaging, and "too much fun" to be around. We spent a lot of time sharing so many old stories about the old Spiders gang and new ones about our new lives. That meant so much to both of us. He knew how to be a friend. Part of me died with him. I will miss him dearly.
Kelly Almond
School
June 10, 2021
