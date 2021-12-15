Braxton Lathan Starnes Jr.Braxton Lathan Starnes Jr., also known as "B.L.", 95, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021.Born June 23, 1926, in Kershaw County, S.C., he was the son of the late Braxton Lathan Starnes Sr. and Nettie McNaughton Starnes. Mr. Starnes was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Kannapolis.He served in the U. S. Army in World War II, under General Patton.He was employed by Cannon Mills Plant 1 and oversaw all the electrical departments of Cannon Mills for 20 years.He was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church where he served as church treasurer for 40 years. He was an active member of the Methodist Men's and the President of the Upper Room Sunday school class. He loved his church family more than words can say.Upon retirement, he became an active walker, walking the new Loop Road for many years with special friends. Later, he loved going to Gateway Fitness five days a week, where he made many friends. He was known for bringing his camera on Christmas and Halloween to take pictures of all the staff and return with 8x10 photos for the staff bulletin board.He enjoyed going to his vacation home he built in the mountains at Jonas Ridge for over 65 years, where his neighbors, the Clark's, became his extended family, whom he loved dearly.At 95, he was of the generation who learned to do almost everything. He shared his knowledge, experience, and wisdom, actively helping family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed working, especially when he was helping others or his church. He said one time that he loved working and he hoped when he got to heaven the Lord would have a job for him to do.Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Amy Gentle; and grandchildren, Meredith Gentle Giacomazzo (Mario), Matthew Gentle (Savannah), Leah Starnes, and Lathan Starnes.He was preceded in death by his faithful and loving wife of 74 years, Louise Poteat Starnes; his son, Dennis Starnes; and son-in-law, Martin Eric Gentle.A funeral service to honor B.L. Starnes will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 1100 West C St., in Kannapolis. The Rev. Tina Thompson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.The family requests memorials to be made to the church for the audio/visual fund.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory