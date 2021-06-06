Brenda Spears AllmanJanuary 1, 1941 - June 3, 2021Brenda Spears Allman, 80, of Kannapolis, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.Born Jan. 1, 1941, in Rowan County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Gaither Spears and Laura Kiser Spears. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tyronne Wayne Allman Sr; brothers, Frank and Gilbert Spears, and a great-grandson, Greyson Hunter Towell.Mrs. Allman had retired from Linn-Corriher Mills after more than 30 years of loyal service. A member of Christian Fellowship Church in Kannapolis, Brenda had a tremendous love for all of her family, her church and church family. She loved reading her Bible, loved everyone and enjoyed watching evangelists on TV.Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sherry Allman, Linda Williams (Donald), Tyronne Allman, Ronnie Allman (Charlotte), Alan Allman (Sonya), Michael Allman (Sherry) and Victoria Pittman; siblings, William Spears, Pauline Graham and Sandra Spears; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and extended family members.The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Services to remember, to celebrate and to give thanks for the life of Mrs. Allman will begin at 2 p.m., Monday, in the funeral home chapel, conducted by Pastor Tim Newton. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, where Mrs. Allman will be laid to rest with her husband.Memorials may be made in Mrs. Allman's name to Christian Fellowship Church, 1501 Central Dr., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Whitley's Funeral Home