Brenda Shinn ClineJuly 27, 1945 - December 30, 2021Brenda Shinn Cline, 76, of Advance, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Brookdale-Winston-Salem.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 St. John's Church Rd. in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Keith Copeland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Cline family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 2, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, 8559 Cook St. in Mt. Pleasant.Brenda was born July 27, 1945, in Cabarrus County, to the late Avin Turner and Edna Joyner Shinn. She was a 1963 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and a 1964 graduate of Kings Business College, with a secretarial associate's degree. After earning her degree, she worked at Fair Martin Box Company in Concord as secretary. She also served as church organist at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Concord; then, her family moved to Center Grove Methodist Church in Concord, and Brenda became their church organist. After marriage to Gerald in 1969, Brenda moved her membership to St. John's, where she served on numerous committees, including St. John's staff support, and she was very active in the church choir. Brenda loved church and made sure that her strong belief in God was instilled in their children.In 1972, she and Gerald moved to Winston-Salem, and then a few years later, to their long-time home in Advance. When their children started attending school, Brenda served as a volunteer for all their children's activities. As their children grew older, she worked for a church playschool in Clemmons and continued to do volunteer work for the school system. Brenda was very interested in gardening, cooking, sewing, reading, going to the beach and her church. Together, Gerald and Brenda were influential in their children's educations, encouraging them to receive degrees from prestigious universities, including UNC-Chapel Hill for Rodney, High Point University for Steven and UNC-Greensboro for Jennifer. Brenda's main focus was her family, children and grandchildren. Brenda was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother and very active in every part of her family's lives.She is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, Rodney (Michelle) and Steven (Mary); daughter, Jennifer Hamilton (Randy); grandchildren, Tucker and Tyler Cline; sister, Ellen Goodman (Rathel); brothers-in-law, Larry Cline (Faye) and Ronald Cline (Susan).In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son in March of 1970; brother, Doug Shinn; and sister-in-law, Shirley Cline Misenheimer (Fred).Memorials in Brenda's honor may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 St. John's Ch. Rd., Concord, NC 28025.