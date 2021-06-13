Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Bruna Mae Mitchener
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Fulton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel - Knoxville
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN
Bruna Mae Mitchener

January 13, 1936 - June 7, 2021

Bruna Mae Mitchener, 85, of 906 Mercer Dr., Maryville, Tenn., went home to be with Jesus Monday, June 7, 2021. Bruna requested a cremation, and that we scatter her ashes in one of her favorite spots in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

She was born in Savannah, Tenn., to Shellie Puckette and Mary Ruth Dukes Puckette who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death, were her husband, Jim Mitchener; brother, Gerald Puckette; as well as her lifelong best friend, Carolyn Attaway.

Bruna is survived by her four sons, Brad Mize (Tami), Bart Mize (Penny), Bret Mize (Jennifer) and Blake Mize; stepchildren, Mary Ann Mitchener, Mary Mitchener Medlin, Sam Mitchener and Ruth and Harley Jones; granddaughter, Jessica Flynn (Jeremy); and several other grandchildren.

Bruna graduated from Fulton High School and went on to earn an LPN degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. She was a devoted member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir.

A funeral service is not being planned; however, there will be a celebration of life service in the near future to be held at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dotson Memorial Baptist Church, 814 Dotson Memorial Rd., Maryville, TN 37801; or www.Blountcountyhumanesociety.org, Blount County Humane Society where she volunteered.

GENTRY GRIFFEY FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY

www.gentrygriffey.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel - Knoxville
So sorry for your loss. Bruna was an awesome lady. I will never forget her. I loved her like a mother. Love & prayers
Shelley Baucom
Friend
June 13, 2021
