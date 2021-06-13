Bruna Mae Mitchener
January 13, 1936 - June 7, 2021
Bruna Mae Mitchener, 85, of 906 Mercer Dr., Maryville, Tenn., went home to be with Jesus Monday, June 7, 2021. Bruna requested a cremation, and that we scatter her ashes in one of her favorite spots in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
She was born in Savannah, Tenn., to Shellie Puckette and Mary Ruth Dukes Puckette who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death, were her husband, Jim Mitchener; brother, Gerald Puckette; as well as her lifelong best friend, Carolyn Attaway.
Bruna is survived by her four sons, Brad Mize (Tami), Bart Mize (Penny), Bret Mize (Jennifer) and Blake Mize; stepchildren, Mary Ann Mitchener, Mary Mitchener Medlin, Sam Mitchener and Ruth and Harley Jones; granddaughter, Jessica Flynn (Jeremy); and several other grandchildren.
Bruna graduated from Fulton High School and went on to earn an LPN degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. She was a devoted member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir.
A funeral service is not being planned; however, there will be a celebration of life service in the near future to be held at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dotson Memorial Baptist Church, 814 Dotson Memorial Rd., Maryville, TN 37801; or www.Blountcountyhumanesociety.org
, Blount County Humane Society where she volunteered.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.