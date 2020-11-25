Candy Lee PhillipsDecember 26, 1956 - November 20, 2020Candy Lee Phillips, 63, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.She was born Dec. 26, 1956, in Syracuse, N.Y., to the late Francis A. Lee and Levorn R. (Scouten) Lee.Candy enjoyed many things in life; like sitting on her back deck watching the hummingbirds, she loved her dogs Razzie and Zoey, she loved spending time at the beach and lighthouses, she loved to shop, she loved to craft and sew, she loved playing games on her tablet, she loved good food, and she loved her family. She was a loving wife, sister, and mother. She will be missed dearly, and she will be remembered fondly.She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Brinkerhoff.Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Victor Phillips; daughter, Ashley Phillips; and sisters, Sharon Viencek and Frances Ponto.A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at Whitley's Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147.Whitley's Funeral Home