Carl Jackson "Jack" Howell Jr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Concord High School
FUNERAL HOME
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC
Carl Jackson "Jack" Howell Jr.

Carl Jackson "Jack" Howell Jr., 93, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Carl, the son of the late Carl J. and Evelyn Howell, was born and raised in Concord. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 42 years, Barbara Weaver Howell; and his sister, Joyce Fuller (Oscar).

He is survived by his second wife of 26 years, Virginia Jenkins Howell; children, Carla Howell Greenfield (Dave) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Barbara Carol Howell (Loren Gifford) of Asheville and David Jackson Howell (Anne) of Charlotte. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael Greenfield (Sarah), Allison Greenfield, Terra Howell, Jennifer Wade (Tate), and Lisa Flood (Will); as well as seven great-grandchildren; a niece, Anne Warf (Tom); a nephew, Mark Fuller, and several great-nephews and -nieces.

Morris Funeral and Cremation Care of Asheville is serving the family, and condolences may be sent to them at www.morrisfamilycare.com.

A private service will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that memorial donations be made to Blue Ridge Conservancy at blueridgeconservancy.org or at 166 Furman Rd., Boone, NC 28607.
Carl was my mentor when I worked at Celanese R&D in Charlotte, NC. He had very strong chemical engineering skills and I learned a lot from him. He is one the most famous engineers in our company's history. His achievements were many designing, developing engineering projects. He was cheerful and respectful to others. We miss him.
Denis Fallon
Coworker
May 25, 2021
