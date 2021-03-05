Carl Jackson "Jack" Howell Jr.
Carl Jackson "Jack" Howell Jr., 93, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
Carl, the son of the late Carl J. and Evelyn Howell, was born and raised in Concord. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 42 years, Barbara Weaver Howell; and his sister, Joyce Fuller (Oscar).
He is survived by his second wife of 26 years, Virginia Jenkins Howell; children, Carla Howell Greenfield (Dave) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Barbara Carol Howell (Loren Gifford) of Asheville and David Jackson Howell (Anne) of Charlotte. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael Greenfield (Sarah), Allison Greenfield, Terra Howell, Jennifer Wade (Tate), and Lisa Flood (Will); as well as seven great-grandchildren; a niece, Anne Warf (Tom); a nephew, Mark Fuller, and several great-nephews and -nieces.
Morris Funeral and Cremation Care of Asheville is serving the family, and condolences may be sent to them at www.morrisfamilycare.com
A private service will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that memorial donations be made to Blue Ridge Conservancy at blueridgeconservancy.org
or at 166 Furman Rd., Boone, NC 28607.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 5, 2021.