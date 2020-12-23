Carol Ann Readling RinehardtJune 15, 1940 - December 20, 2020Carol Ann Readling Rinehardt, 80, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor David Snow officiating. The family will greet friends at the cemetery after the service.Carol was born June 15, 1940, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Mack Allison Readling and Rachel Frye Readling.Carol retired from Cabarrus County as a driver for the book mobile which was a perfect job for her, as she was an avid reader and strong supporter for literacy.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary Rinehardt and wife, Amy, and George Rinehardt and wife, Lee; grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan Rinehardt and Lauren Stogner-Clarkin and husband, Max; sister, Jane Moose; and several other loving relatives.Wilkinson Funeral Home