Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Ann Readling Rinehardt
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Carol Ann Readling Rinehardt

June 15, 1940 - December 20, 2020

Carol Ann Readling Rinehardt, 80, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor David Snow officiating. The family will greet friends at the cemetery after the service.

Carol was born June 15, 1940, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Mack Allison Readling and Rachel Frye Readling.

Carol retired from Cabarrus County as a driver for the book mobile which was a perfect job for her, as she was an avid reader and strong supporter for literacy.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary Rinehardt and wife, Amy, and George Rinehardt and wife, Lee; grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan Rinehardt and Lauren Stogner-Clarkin and husband, Max; sister, Jane Moose; and several other loving relatives.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Carol will be greatly missed. I loved see her smiling face on Sunday mornings at church. ❤
Sheila Wensil
Friend
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results