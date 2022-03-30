Carol "Ann" Anderson ScanlonMay 28, 1940 - March 27, 2022Carol "Ann" Anderson Scanlon, 81, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family.Carol was born May 28, 1940, in Worcester, Mass., to the late Carl H. and Barbara M. Lord Anderson and was raised in Rochdale, Mass.Carol was a member of Greenville Baptist Church, where she played the old 1900 Pipe organ for many years. Carol also formed a quartet and went around to many of the churches in the area playing and singing with the "The Gospel Tones" quartet. In the later years she met her husband, Arthur, and embarked on a new journey full of traveling and going to the beach. They ended up at the coast with a boat where you could find her fishing every day or just sitting and enjoying overlooking the vastness of the sea. She and her husband, Art, moved to North Carolina and joined Unity United Methodist Church where she made many friends. Carol loved helping in any way possible and really loved the people she met. She was very artistic and could turn mud into something beautiful. Everything she touched, she made into something that was cherished. She truly loved each one of her children in her own way and always had "the" mother instinct knowing when each child was hurting in some way before it was even spoken. She would reach out without hesitation to call and say, "Are you alright?" Those are the moments we will treasure and miss the most.Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rose Anderson Gustafson in 2008; and her nephew, Scott Gustafson in 2007.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Arthur Scanlon; sons, William "Bill" Sylvester and wife, Pamela, and Carl Sylvester and wife Shari; daughters, Barbara Sylvester Carrigan and husband, Norman, and Dawn Sylvester Smith and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Craig and Betsey Sylvester, Christopher and Toni Sylvester, Heather Greene and husband, Michael, Ashley Garduno and husband Rolando; and her great-grandchildren, Ameir and Aiden Sylvester, Emelia and Leonardo Garduno, Riley and Jordan Greene, Zachary Sylvester, Nicholas and Mikala.The family will receive friends Thursday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Unity United Methodist Church, 8605 Unity Church Rd., in Kannapolis. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.Whitley's Funeral Home