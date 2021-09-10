Carolyn Ann Church BlackburnFebruary 14, 1945 - September 7, 2021Mrs. Carolyn Ann Church Blackburn, 76, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after years of declining health.The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.Mrs. Blackburn was born Feb. 14, 1945, in Ferguson, a daughter of the late Dolphus Andrew and Bessie Eller Church. She was also preceded in death recently by her husband of 57 years, Thomas "Tommy" F. Blackburn; and her siblings, D.A. Church, Frank Church, Veriora Johnson, Leola Kale, and Beatrice Hearn.Carolyn retired after years of service at STI in Charlotte. She and Tommy were former residents of the Pawtucket Community. She was a big collector of porcelain dolls, Precious Moments figurines and Snow babies. She enjoyed extensive travel with family and friends, especially to Gatlinburg during the Christmas season. Her family was most important to her, especially her grandson, Nick. She was a true southern, Christian lady, who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Survivors include her son, Rodney Blackburn and wife, Melanie of Concord; grandson, Nicholas Blackburn; sisters, Melvina Blackburn, Elzia Russell, and Jewel Dean Blackburn; brother, Claude Church; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.Wilkinson Funeral Home