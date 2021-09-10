Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Ann Church Blackburn
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Carolyn Ann Church Blackburn

February 14, 1945 - September 7, 2021

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Church Blackburn, 76, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after years of declining health.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte.

Mrs. Blackburn was born Feb. 14, 1945, in Ferguson, a daughter of the late Dolphus Andrew and Bessie Eller Church. She was also preceded in death recently by her husband of 57 years, Thomas "Tommy" F. Blackburn; and her siblings, D.A. Church, Frank Church, Veriora Johnson, Leola Kale, and Beatrice Hearn.

Carolyn retired after years of service at STI in Charlotte. She and Tommy were former residents of the Pawtucket Community. She was a big collector of porcelain dolls, Precious Moments figurines and Snow babies. She enjoyed extensive travel with family and friends, especially to Gatlinburg during the Christmas season. Her family was most important to her, especially her grandson, Nick. She was a true southern, Christian lady, who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Rodney Blackburn and wife, Melanie of Concord; grandson, Nicholas Blackburn; sisters, Melvina Blackburn, Elzia Russell, and Jewel Dean Blackburn; brother, Claude Church; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Sep
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.