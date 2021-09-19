Carolyn Boyles NeedhamJuly 13, 1941 - September 14, 2021Carolyn Boyles Needham, 80, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.Carolyn was born July 13, 1941, in Charlotte, to the late Loy Elwin Boyles and the late Eva Whitley Boyles.She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Asbury Needham III; and brothers, L.E. Boyles Jr. and Richard Boyles.Survivors include her daughter, Jody (Ed) Guyer of Concord; son, Gene Needham of Concord; brother, Donald W. (Brenda) Boyles of Salisbury; grandson, Jeremy (Ashley) Needham; granddaughter, Dana (Kevin) Gentle; granddaughter, Cassie (Cory) Thiem; and great-granddaughters, Kayla Gentle and Evelyn Thiem.The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg, 12115 University City Blvd., in Harrisburg. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel of Harrisburg, officiated by the Rev. Jeremy Hyde of Mission Baptist Church.Burial will take place Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m., at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., in Salisbury.Memorials may be made to Cooperative Christian Ministry, 246 Country Club Dr. NE, Concord, 28025.Hartsell Funeral Home-Harrisburg