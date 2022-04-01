Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Anderson Smith
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Catherine Anderson Smith

January 7, 1932 - March 29, 2022

Mrs. Catherine Anderson Smith of Center Place Dr. in Harrisburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

At her request, no service will be held.

Catherine was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Richmond, Va., to the late Herman DeShields Anderson and Gertrude Jones Anderson. She grew up in Virginia's Northern Neck and attended Longwood College.

Catherine was a person of faith, a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, loyal friend, trusted employee, and tireless community volunteer. During her career, she served as bookkeeper to many businesses in Richmond, and after retiring to North Carolina to be closer to her family, she took on numerous volunteer roles. Her passions were many, including a deep and abiding love of the Chesapeake Bay, the careers of her sons in the performing and visual arts, the development of her grandsons, and her four decade-long obsession with Duke University basketball.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Blair "Skip" Smith.

She is survived by two sons, H. Blair Smith II (Linda Smith) of Concord and Todd D. Smith of Charlotte; and two grandsons, Aaron Blair Smith and Andrew Carroll Smith.

Please consider making a memorial donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation ATTN: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.