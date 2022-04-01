Catherine Anderson SmithJanuary 7, 1932 - March 29, 2022Mrs. Catherine Anderson Smith of Center Place Dr. in Harrisburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.At her request, no service will be held.Catherine was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Richmond, Va., to the late Herman DeShields Anderson and Gertrude Jones Anderson. She grew up in Virginia's Northern Neck and attended Longwood College.Catherine was a person of faith, a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, loyal friend, trusted employee, and tireless community volunteer. During her career, she served as bookkeeper to many businesses in Richmond, and after retiring to North Carolina to be closer to her family, she took on numerous volunteer roles. Her passions were many, including a deep and abiding love of the Chesapeake Bay, the careers of her sons in the performing and visual arts, the development of her grandsons, and her four decade-long obsession with Duke University basketball.Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Blair "Skip" Smith.She is survived by two sons, H. Blair Smith II (Linda Smith) of Concord and Todd D. Smith of Charlotte; and two grandsons, Aaron Blair Smith and Andrew Carroll Smith.Please consider making a memorial donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation ATTN: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.Wilkinson Funeral Home